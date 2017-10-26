News
‘Broad City’ Halloween Episode Pays Tribute To Our Most Powerful “Witches”

Beyonce, Rihanna, and Oprah just to name a few...

On the latest episode of Broad City, which aired on Wednesday, Ilana and Abby spent their Halloween-themed episode paying tribute to the most powerful “witches” in the industry. The Comedy Central series is no stranger to girl power, and commonly has story lines about the two main characters empowering one another, so this is simply a step up from the already inspiring episodes. They had a very famous episode in their last season that featured a special appearance from one of the most powerful “witches” in the world, Hillary Clinton.

In the Halloween ep, the girls spend the span of the show talking about the powerful women in comedy, acting, music, politics, and more that inspire them daily. After the episode, they also took to the show’s Twitter account to pay tribute to those that they are constantly being inspired by. The list included a huge variety of women like Oprah, Martha Stewart, Malala Yousafzai, and Frida Kahlo.

Click through the next few pages to see some of the other very powerful women Broad City paid tribute to, and take the time today to say thanks to the powerful witches in your own life.

