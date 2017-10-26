News
Earl Sweatshirt Announces His New Clothing Line, DEATHWORLD

Items will go on sale at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival this weekend

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
EARL Sweatshirt

Earl Sweatshirt has announced that he is releasing his own, new clothing brand titled DEATHWORLD. He took to Twitter today to share the news with fans saying, “Come see and buy my new clothes they’re good i have no reason to lie.” The clothing line and its initial pieces will be unveiled at Tyler, the Creator’s annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival this weekend in California, which Earl is on the line-up for, as well. The items are also slated to be available for purchase online in the near future. The image accompanying Earl’s announcement features the tagline, “Feral hands keep a spinning orb of death in motion!”

A representative for Mr. Sweatshirt and his clothing line said in a statement about the new brand: “In part a response to the practicality and nostalgia of sportswear and the current sociopolitical state of this spinning orb, Earl Sweatshirt’s new brand DEATHWORLD aims to deliver time-honored clothing for those who choose to speak profoundly, not loudly.”

With a name like DEATHWORLD, this clothing line will seemingly be right up the alley of Earl fans, who are very used to his morbid, existentially-inquisitive music.

Hopefully this new venture will coincide with some new music as well, since Earl’s last project was released in early 2015.

