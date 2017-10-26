JFK ASSASSINATION: Secret Files Released Today

Americans will get a look at thousands of secret documents regarding the JFK assassination today.

President Trump tweeted yesterday (Wednesday), “the long anticipated release of the #JFKFiles will take tomorrow. So interesting!” It’s not known exactly what the documents will reveal but they could help to clear up some conspiracy theories about the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The National Archive has been holding onto the secret documents, about 3,000 of them, and will release them on the Archives website unless the CIA, FBI or Justice Department can successfully block their release. The files are being made public under a 1992 law called the JFK Records Collection Review Act, which set a deadline of October 26th, 2017 for their release. (The Week)

Fasho Thoughts:

No one knows for sure yet what information will the files will contain.

There’s a belief that many pages will focus on Mexico City, where Lee Harvey Oswald visited two months before he shot JFK.

visited two months before he shot JFK. Hopefully the big reveal will put to rest some conspiracy theories, but many people believe it won’t.

The documents could include the names of some prominent people who might find themselves getting a lot of media attention.

