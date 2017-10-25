How C+C Music Factory Got a Canadian Man in Trouble with the Police

Sometimes, you just have to let it out.

Or at least that’s how Taoufik Moalla, 38, felt when he started belting out C+C Music Factory’s hit “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” as he drove near his Montreal home in late September, according to BBC.com.

The one-man show screeched to a halt though when police pulled him over and asked whether he’d been screaming.

“I said, ‘No, I was singing,’” Moalla told the Montreal Gazette. “I was singing the refrain ‘Everybody Dance Now,’ but it wasn’t loud enough to disturb anyone.”

They handed back his documents along with a $120 fine.







