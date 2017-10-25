How C+C Music Factory Got a Canadian Man in Trouble with the Police

How C+C Music Factory Got a Canadian Man in Trouble with the Police

Posted 20 hours ago
36th Annual Grammy Awards

Source: Ron Galella / Getty


MONTREAL, CANADA (WOIO) –

Sometimes, you just have to let it out.

Or at least that’s how Taoufik Moalla, 38, felt when he started belting out C+C Music Factory’s hit “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” as he drove near his Montreal home in late September, according to BBC.com.

The one-man show screeched to a halt though when police pulled him over and asked whether he’d been screaming.

“I said, ‘No, I was singing,’” Moalla told the Montreal Gazette. “I was singing the refrain ‘Everybody Dance Now,’ but it wasn’t loud enough to disturb anyone.”

They handed back his documents along with a $120 fine.



 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of Ron Galella and Getty Images

First Video Courtesy of Vevo, YouTube, and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Second Video Courtesy of KTVT-TV Dallas, KDKA-TV Pittsburgh, and YouTube

Photos