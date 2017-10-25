News
Tamar Braxton & Soon-To-Be Ex-Husband Vincent Herbert During Much Happier Times

Say it ain't so.

2016 Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


Earlier this morning, October 25, TMZ reported that Tamar Braxton filed for divorce from her husband of nearly nine years. The gossip site claims she and Vincent Herbert had a “rollercoaster relationship” following their 2016 domestic dispute in an ATL hotel.

Last month, reports went out that Tamar was “quitting” music to save her marriage. She told Entertainment Tonight that her fifth studio album Bluebird of Happiness would be her last.

Tamar and Vince would have celebrated their ninth anniversary next month and they have one child together, 4-year-old Logan Vincent. Flip through to see some photos of the couple during much happier times and a clip of Tamar talking about saving her marriage on Power 105.1’S The Breakfast Club.

