COLIN KAEPERNICK: Reportedly Signs $1 Million Book Deal

Colin Kaepernick will remain silent no more. According to a report in Pro Football Talk, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback responsible for starting the national anthem protests in the NFL has signed a $1 million book deal with Random House.

Perhaps because of his role in starting the protests, Kaepernick remains without a job this season. He’s since filed a grievance against the NFL teams alleging the owners colluded to keep him out of the league. He’s also been busy with his Know Your Rights campaign, which raises awareness about interacting with law enforcement and self-empowerment. Kaepernick has also donated $1 million over the past year to various social justice causes. (Sports Illustrated)

Fasho Thoughts:

Kaepernick doesn’t do interviews, so this will be a chance to read what’s on his mind.

It’ll be interesting to see what he has to say about how Donald Trump reignited the controversy over players taking a knee during the national anthem.

reignited the controversy over players taking a knee during the national anthem. If he can’t get paid to play football, he might as well get paid to write a book.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: