PAUL WALKER: Daughter Settles With Porsche

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
The daughter of Paul Walker has settled a lawsuit against Porsche.

On Thanksgiving, nearly four years ago, Paul Walker was killed in a fiery crash of a Porsche Carrera GT.

She contended that Porsche was liable due to a poorly-designed car. The Carrera GT supposedly “had a history of instability and control issues.” A defective seat belt allegedly trapped Paul Walker in the car. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

A court awarded Meadow Walker more than 10 million dollars from the family of the driver, Roger Rodas. (E! News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Had Paul Walker survived, he would’ve made more than 100 million dollars in the continuing Fast & Furious franchise.
  • The autopsy revealed that Walker survived the crash, but inhaled smoke and flames. He burned alive.
  • No amount of money can bring back a loved one.
  • Meadow Walker spent her high school years grieving her father and battling attorneys.

 

Photos