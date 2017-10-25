PAUL WALKER: Daughter Settles With Porsche

11 reads Leave a comment
The daughter of Paul Walker has settled a lawsuit against Porsche.
On Thanksgiving, nearly four years ago, Paul Walker was killed in a fiery crash of a Porsche Carrera GT.
She contended that Porsche was liable due to a poorly-designed car. The Carrera GT supposedly “had a history of instability and control issues.” A defective seat belt allegedly trapped Paul Walker in the car. The terms of the settlement are confidential.
A court awarded Meadow Walker more than 10 million dollars from the family of the driver, Roger Rodas. (E! News)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Had Paul Walker survived, he would’ve made more than 100 million dollars in the continuing Fast & Furious franchise.
- The autopsy revealed that Walker survived the crash, but inhaled smoke and flames. He burned alive.
- No amount of money can bring back a loved one.
- Meadow Walker spent her high school years grieving her father and battling attorneys.
