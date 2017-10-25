GRAMBLING STATE SHOOTING: Two Dead On Campus

4 reads Leave a comment
Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the Grambling State University campus which has left two dead and a gunman at large.
The shooting at the historically black college in Louisiana occurred overnight. Police received a 911 call about a disturbance and arrived at the scene to find two dead men in a courtyard near a dorm. The shooter is believed to be at large and students on campus have all been advised to remain in their dorms. (ABC News:
Fasho Thoughts:
- Police say one victim was a student and the other was not.
- It’s not known what connection the two victims had to each other or the shooter.
- For some reason the campus was not placed on lock down. Students were just encouraged to stay inside.
