GRAMBLING STATE SHOOTING: Two Dead On Campus

Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the Grambling State University campus which has left two dead and a gunman at large.

The shooting at the historically black college in Louisiana occurred overnight. Police received a 911 call about a disturbance and arrived at the scene to find two dead men in a courtyard near a dorm. The shooter is believed to be at large and students on campus have all been advised to remain in their dorms. (ABC News:

Fasho Thoughts:

Police say one victim was a student and the other was not.

It’s not known what connection the two victims had to each other or the shooter.

For some reason the campus was not placed on lock down. Students were just encouraged to stay inside.

