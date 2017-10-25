Trick or Treat Times for the Cincinnati Area

Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can! Get all of the trick or treating dates and times for the tri-state metro here!

Cincinnati

October 31, 2017 5:30-7:30pm

Lebanon

Middletown

Oxford

Turtlecreek Township

October 31, 2017 6:00-8:00pm

Amberley Village

Anderson Township

Batavia Township

Batavia

Blue Ash

Cincinnati

Colerain Township

Columbia Township

Deerfield Township

Deer Park

