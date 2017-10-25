Trick or Treat Times for the Cincinnati Area

1 reads Leave a comment
Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can! Get all of the trick or treating dates and times for the tri-state metro here!
Cincinnati
October 31, 2017 5:30-7:30pm
Lebanon
Middletown
Oxford
Turtlecreek Township
October 31, 2017 6:00-8:00pm
Amberley Village
Anderson Township
Batavia Township
Batavia
Blue Ash
Cincinnati
Colerain Township
Columbia Township
Deerfield Township
Deer Park
