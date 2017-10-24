Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

TY DOLLA SIGN: Beach House 3 Features

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 15 mins ago
Leave a comment

Ty Dolla Sign revealed the tracklist for his forthcoming album, Beach House 3 — and it’s packed with top-tier talent.

The 20-track project is stacked with star power, including Damian MarleyThe-DreamLil Wayne, FuturePharrellYGSwae LeeJeremihWiz KhalifaTory LanezMadeInTYOSkrillex and Ty’s girlfriend/Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui.

The 32-year-old Los Angeles native took to Instagram on Monday to reveal a handwritten tracklist with a caption that read simply, “10/27 BH3,” suggesting the release date is Friday.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • 20 songs feels like a lot these days, we’re getting so used to 10-track projects. Then again, Chris Brown is looking to have a tracklist 45-songs deep for Heartbreak on a Full Moon.
  • But J. Cole went platinum with no feat…. just sayin’.
  • The latest installment of the Beach House series follows Beach House 2, which was delivered in 2013. The O.G. version of the mixtape — Beach House — dropped in 2012.
  • When albums are too overloaded with features, it’s hard to get a sense of the main artist.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Wiz Khalifa, DeJ Loaf, Ty Dolla $ign, & More Perform At A3C Music Festival & Conference In Atlanta

10 photos Launch gallery

Wiz Khalifa, DeJ Loaf, Ty Dolla $ign, & More Perform At A3C Music Festival & Conference In Atlanta

Continue reading TY DOLLA SIGN: Beach House 3 Features

Wiz Khalifa, DeJ Loaf, Ty Dolla $ign, & More Perform At A3C Music Festival & Conference In Atlanta

3 , Beach , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Features , House , Ty Dolla Sign

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 days ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 1 week ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 2 weeks ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 3 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 3 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 4 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 4 weeks ago
09.26.17
Photos