TY DOLLA SIGN: Beach House 3 Features

Ty Dolla Sign revealed the tracklist for his forthcoming album, Beach House 3 — and it’s packed with top-tier talent.
The 20-track project is stacked with star power, including Damian Marley, The-Dream, Lil Wayne, Future, Pharrell, YG, Swae Lee, Jeremih, Wiz Khalifa, Tory Lanez, MadeInTYO, Skrillex and Ty’s girlfriend/Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui.
The 32-year-old Los Angeles native took to Instagram on Monday to reveal a handwritten tracklist with a caption that read simply, “10/27 BH3,” suggesting the release date is Friday.
Fasho Thoughts:
- 20 songs feels like a lot these days, we’re getting so used to 10-track projects. Then again, Chris Brown is looking to have a tracklist 45-songs deep for Heartbreak on a Full Moon.
- But J. Cole went platinum with no feat…. just sayin’.
- The latest installment of the Beach House series follows Beach House 2, which was delivered in 2013. The O.G. version of the mixtape — Beach House — dropped in 2012.
- When albums are too overloaded with features, it’s hard to get a sense of the main artist.
