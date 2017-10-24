TY DOLLA SIGN: Beach House 3 Features

Ty Dolla Sign revealed the tracklist for his forthcoming album, Beach House 3 — and it’s packed with top-tier talent.

The 20-track project is stacked with star power, including Damian Marley, The-Dream, Lil Wayne, Future, Pharrell, YG, Swae Lee, Jeremih, Wiz Khalifa, Tory Lanez, MadeInTYO, Skrillex and Ty’s girlfriend/Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui.

The 32-year-old Los Angeles native took to Instagram on Monday to reveal a handwritten tracklist with a caption that read simply, “10/27 BH3,” suggesting the release date is Friday.

Fasho Thoughts: