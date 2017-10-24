Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFASHO LOTTERY: Mega Millions Making Mega Changes

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 32 mins ago
The Mega Millions lottery is making some changes that will result in jackpots topping $1 billion.

Starting with the October 31st drawing, the multi-state lottery will go from $1 a game to $2. This will create longer odds but larger jackpots. The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever was $656 million, which was won in 2012. The changes are expected to result in $1 billion jackpots. The starting jackpot will also increase from $15 million to $40 million. Players will also have better odds to win the $1 million second-tier prize. (Newsline)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Mega Millions is now played in 44 states.
  • Powerball right now boasts the largest jackpots.
  • What would you rather have, a larger grand prize or better odds at winning a smaller prize?
