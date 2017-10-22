Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill Himself

Young and the Restless heartthrob Kristoff St. John has abruptly been placed under 72 hour psychiatric care after allegedly threatening to kill himself. This on the eve of the second anniversary of his son’s suicide.
According to TMZ St. John allegedly sent pictures of himself holding a gun to his head to an ex. The ex then contacted authorities and when they arrived they found St. John with two guns in his position. St. John has been placed on a 72 hour hold for psychiatric evaluation.
November 23rd will mark the second anniversary of his son’s death when he took his own life due to mental illness. Close friends have said that St. John has been upset lately about loosing his son.
