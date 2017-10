Da Brat Tells Rickey Smiley To Stop Breathing Down Her Neck [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Rickey probably wasn’t expecting this but during Da Brat’s turn she decided to talk about how he was breathing down her neck while she was rapping. Next Rickey decided to do Omega Psi Phi strolls behind her. After it was over Rickey talked about how out of breath he was and grabbed his new book, “Stand By Your Truth and Run For Your Life.”

RELATED: Da Brat Gives Advice To A Fan That Recently Lost A Family Member [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Da Brat Salutes Female Rappers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Tyrese & The Rock, Eminem, Nene Leakes, More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]