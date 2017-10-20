Celebrities Support Lupita Nyong’o After She Describes Sexual Harassment From Harvey Weinstein

On Thursday,wrote a powerful op-ed for The New York Times describing instances of sexual harassment from movie executive

Lupita joins a long list of women who’ve accused Weinstein of sexual harassment or abuse. Since her detailed account, the actress has been flooded with support. Along with fans, celebrities like Ava DuVernay, Kerry Washington, and Gabrielle Union have praised Lupita’s bravery. You can check out some tweets below.

Saluting my sister @Lupita_Nyongo and all the women who speak out. And all the women who don't. All who survive this. And all who don't. https://t.co/dOgMp8CbvR — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 20, 2017

Thank you @Lupita_Nyongo for your beautiful honesty & your stunning insight. And most of all thank you for your courage. And love. Always. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 20, 2017

Indeed. Thank you @Lupita_Nyongo for sharing your story. Can’t have been easy, but you’ve surely helped someone in telling it. https://t.co/X6gLkWApK9 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 20, 2017

Love you!! You are not alone. We stand with you and beside you. @Lupita_Nyongo 🙏🏾❤🤗 https://t.co/jkpFJP07v4 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 20, 2017

My friend . My sister . My hero . Thank you for your bravery . Thank you for using your voice . @Lupita_Nyongo https://t.co/uJGd8XpbTt — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) October 20, 2017

The excruciating navigation ingrained into every woman’s day 2 day is a universal truth. #IStandWithLupita #MeToo https://t.co/dfGNBGKX9R — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) October 20, 2017

I want to thank Lupita Nyong'o for her courage in speaking out. — Christie Walker (@LaChristie) October 20, 2017

Please no more "Why didn't Lupita Nyong'o go to the police?" crap

You don't know what it's like to

1) be violated

2) have to relive it — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) October 20, 2017

Lupita Nyong'o on Harvey Weinstein is gut-wrenching and brave, not to mention beautifully written. Required reading: https://t.co/pn75a69ZEk pic.twitter.com/0gvWEyApG8 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) October 20, 2017

You can check out Lupita’s chilling piece here.

