XXXTENTACION: $6 Million Deal

XXXTentacion just signed on the dotted line with a major label — for big money.

The Florida rapper’s debut album, 17, dropped at number-two back in August. Now, based on that success, Billboard reports that the controversial artist has inked a one-off album deal with the label CMG, worth $6 million. There’s no word on how far along he is with his next release.

The news comes as the 19-year-old, born Jahseh Onfroy, is facing legal issues. XXXTentacion faces aggravated battery, assault, false imprisonment and witness tampering charges stemming from an incident with his then-pregnant girlfriend in 2016. A trial is set to begin on December 11th.

Fasho Thoughts:

Controversial or not, labels will co-sign the guy for as long as they think they can get money.

$6 million is a lot more money than you or I had when we were 19.

Free XXXTentacion!

Just because the deal is valued at $6 million doesn’t mean he’s walking with six millie. That figure also includes expenses like album promotion and is likely tied to specific sales goals.

