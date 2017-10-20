Fasho Celebrity News
XXXTENTACION: $6 Million Deal

Posted 2 hours ago
XXXTentacion just signed on the dotted line with a major label — for big money.

The Florida rapper’s debut album, 17, dropped at number-two back in August. Now, based on that success, Billboard reports that the controversial artist has inked a one-off album deal with the label CMG, worth $6 million. There’s no word on how far along he is with his next release.

The news comes as the 19-year-old, born Jahseh Onfroy, is facing legal issues. XXXTentacion faces aggravated battery, assault, false imprisonment and witness tampering charges stemming from an incident with his then-pregnant girlfriend in 2016. A trial is set to begin on December 11th.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Controversial or not, labels will co-sign the guy for as long as they think they can get money.
  • $6 million is a lot more money than you or I had when we were 19.
  • Free XXXTentacion!
  • Just because the deal is valued at $6 million doesn’t mean he’s walking with six millie. That figure also includes expenses like album promotion and is likely tied to specific sales goals.
Photos