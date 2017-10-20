WTFasho YOUNG DOLPH: Selling Bulletproof Vests

Young Dolph is revving up his promotional efforts to promote his new project, Thinking Out Loud.

The self-described “King of Memphis” has unveiled his new line of Thinking Out Loud-themed merchandise. It includes an $85 bulletproof flak jacket, a clear nod to last month’s Hollywood shooting that left Dolph with multiple gunshot wounds. The jacket comes with a disclaimer that reads, “This item is solely the plate carrier vest, MOLLE plates sold separately.” In other words, the jacket isn’t actually bulletproof.

Elsewhere, Dolph is selling vinyl, cassette tapes and CD copies of his new album, as well as Thinking Out Loud-themed T-shirts, hoodies and bandannas.

Fasho Thoughts:

Dolph’s LP features 10 tracks with guest appearances from D.R.A.M ., Gucci Mane , 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla Sign .

., and . In a game with so many hypebeasts and copycats, it’s refreshing to see an artist with some original ideas.

Talk about shooting your shot.

After Vegas, this seems a little tone deaf.