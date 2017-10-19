WORKPLACE SHOOTING: Suspect Captured In Delaware

The gunman accused of opening fire at a Maryland office park and killing three co-workers yesterday morning has been captured in Delaware.

Police say 37-year-old Radee Prince shot up Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood, Maryland, killing three and wounding two others before fleeing. He was caught by police in Newark, Delaware after a brief foot chase. The murder weapon was also recovered. The shooting set off a widespread manhunt in Maryland and Delaware and caused schools and businesses to go on lock down. Investigators say it was a targeted shooting and that Prince knew who he wanted to shoot. (TIME)

Fasho Thoughts:

Prince is also accused of shooting a man in Delaware.

He has a lengthy rap sheet, including 42 arrests in Delaware alone.

People who knew him, including former employers, describe him as a loose cannon.

He worked at the business for the last four months. Didn’t the employer do a background check on him before hiring him?