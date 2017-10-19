Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

WORKPLACE SHOOTING: Suspect Captured In Delaware

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 42 mins ago
Leave a comment

The gunman accused of opening fire at a Maryland office park and killing three co-workers yesterday morning has been captured in Delaware.

Police say 37-year-old Radee Prince shot up Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood, Maryland, killing three and wounding two others before fleeing. He was caught by police in Newark, Delaware after a brief foot chase. The murder weapon was also recovered. The shooting set off a widespread manhunt in Maryland and Delaware and caused schools and businesses to go on lock down. Investigators say it was a targeted shooting and that Prince knew who he wanted to shoot. (TIME)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Prince is also accused of shooting a man in Delaware.
  • He has a lengthy rap sheet, including 42 arrests in Delaware alone.
  • People who knew him, including former employers, describe him as a loose cannon.
  • He worked at the business for the last four months. Didn’t the employer do a background check on him before hiring him?
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Mass Shooting Las Vegas

26 photos Launch gallery

Mass Shooting Las Vegas

Continue reading WORKPLACE SHOOTING: Suspect Captured In Delaware

Mass Shooting Las Vegas

captured , Delaware , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , In , shooting , Suspect , workplace

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 3 hours ago
10.19.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 days ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 1 week ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 1 week ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 1 week ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 1 week ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 1 week ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 1 week ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 3 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 weeks ago
09.26.17
Photos