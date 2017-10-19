Fasho Celebrity News
YOUNG THUG, FUTURE: Featured Heavily On Young Scooter Mixtape

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 47 mins ago
A few months back, Young Thug posted a series of photos on his Instagram that went behind-the-scenes of a music video involving Young Thug, Young ScooterCasino and Future.

While there’s no indication what song it’s for — or when the video will drop — it stirred up excitement among their fans. And Scooter just revealed that the collaboration with Thug and Future won’t be just a song.

He hit Twitter to reveal that a mixtape called Street Lottery 4 is on the way, with Thugger and Future featured throughout the project. He wrote, “#STREETLOTTERY4 FEATURING @1future @youngthug ON THE WHOLE TAPE GONE BE CRAZY.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The first installment of Street Lottery dropped in 2013. The most recent installment, Street Lottery 3, was released last year.
  • He’s delivered multiple projects per year, including collaborations with RaloGucci Mane and Zaytoven.
  • What’s in this for Future and Thug? Scooter’s dope and all, but they’re on a whole ‘nother level.
  • They’re all Atlanta natives — this is gonna be a huge look for the city.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

 

