YOUNG THUG, FUTURE: Featured Heavily On Young Scooter Mixtape

A few months back, Young Thug posted a series of photos on his Instagram that went behind-the-scenes of a music video involving Young Thug, Young Scooter, Casino and Future.

While there’s no indication what song it’s for — or when the video will drop — it stirred up excitement among their fans. And Scooter just revealed that the collaboration with Thug and Future won’t be just a song.

He hit Twitter to reveal that a mixtape called Street Lottery 4 is on the way, with Thugger and Future featured throughout the project. He wrote, “#STREETLOTTERY4 FEATURING @1future @youngthug ON THE WHOLE TAPE GONE BE CRAZY.”

Fasho Thoughts:

The first installment of Street Lottery dropped in 2013. The most recent installment, Street Lottery 3 , was released last year.

dropped in 2013. The most recent installment, , was released last year. He’s delivered multiple projects per year, including collaborations with Ralo , Gucci Mane and Zaytoven .

, and . What’s in this for Future and Thug? Scooter’s dope and all, but they’re on a whole ‘nother level.

They’re all Atlanta natives — this is gonna be a huge look for the city.

