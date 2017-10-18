The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Needs The Rent For The Next Four Months [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
In this hilarious Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. has to do damage control for an employee who is trying to figure out why the rent from this woman’s son is coming in late. Their conversation escalates so quickly, and Roy comes in to de-escalate, though he doesn’t do a particularly good job. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Continue reading Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Needs The Rent For The Next Four Months [EXCLUSIVE]

