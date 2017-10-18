Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Needs The Rent For The Next Four Months [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this hilarious Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. has to do damage control for an employee who is trying to figure out why the rent from this woman’s son is coming in late. Their conversation escalates so quickly, and Roy comes in to de-escalate, though he doesn’t do a particularly good job. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Demands Gift Card For Alleged Fireworks Damage [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Sends Her Son Out The Room When The Gas Bill Goes Up [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Guidance Counselor Reprimands Mom For Daughter’s Pregnancy [EXCLUSIVE]