SOLANGE, BRUNO MARS, RHIANNA: Top Soul Train Nominees

Solange, Bruno Mars and Rihanna are the top nominees for next month’s Soul Train Music Awards.
Solange leads the pack with seven nods, followed by Bruno with six. RiRi has five. DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller also have multiple nominations.
Toni Braxton will get the Don Cornelius Legend Award.
The show takes place on November 6th in Las Vegas and will air on November 26th on BET. (AllHipHop)
Best New Artist
6lack
H.E.R.
Kevin Ross
Khalid
Sza
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Kehlani
Lalah Hathaway
Ledisi
Mary J. Blige
Solange
Sza
Soul Train Certified Award
Bell Biv Devoe
Johnny Gill
Lalah Hathaway
Ledisi
Mack Wilds
Video of the Year
Beyoncé – “All Night”
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Chris Brown Ft. Usher & Gucci Mane – “Party”
DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
Solange – “Cranes In The Sky”
Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award
Chance the Rapper
Charlie Wilson
Kirk Franklin
Lecrae
Tamela Mann
Album/ Mixtape of the Year
Bruno Mars – 24k Magic
Mary J. Blige – Strength Of A Woman
Solange – A Seat At The Table
Sza – Ctrl
The Weeknd – Starboy
Rhythm & Bars Award (Formerly Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year)
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
French Montana Ft. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.”
Yo Gotti Ft. Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up”
Song of the Year
Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”
Childish Gambino – “Redbone”
Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
Khalid – “Location”
Solange – “Cranes In The Sky”
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award
“Cranes In The Sky” – Written By: Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq (Solange)
“Location” – Written By: Alfredo Emmanuel Gonzalez, Olatunji Olutomiwa, Samuel David Jimenez, Khalid Robinson, Joshua Scruggs (Khalid)
“Love Me Now” – Written By: Blake Matthew Simon Mills, John Henry Ryan, John Roger Stephens (John Legend)
“Redbone” – Written By: George Clinton, William Earl Collins, Gary Lee Cooer, Donaldmckinley Glover Ii, Ludwig Emil Tomas Goransson (Childish Gambino)
“Versace On The Floor” – Written By: Christopher Steven Brown, James Edward Fauntleroy, Bruno Mars, Philip Martin Lawrence (Bruno Mars)
Best Dance Performance
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Chris Brown Ft. Usher & Gucci Mane – “Party”
Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
Solange Ft. Sampha – “Don’t Touch My Hair”
Wizkid Ft. Drake – “Come Closer”
Best Collaboration
Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
Jazmine Sullivan & Bryson Tiller – “Insecure”
Mary J. Blige Ft. Kanye West – “Love Yourself”
Solange Ft. Sampha – “Don’t Touch My Hair”
Sza Ft. Travis Scott – “Love Galore”
