MASTER P: Hey Kaep, Let’s Start Our Own League!!!

Master P has a solution for Colin Kaepernick‘s employment woes — he wants to start their own football league.
P — who’s already started the Global Mixed Gender Basketball League — tells TMZ, “I’ll help him start his own league. I think he should, I mean he’s a great football player. I think the NFL should have some competition.”
He figures Kaep’s best chance to be able to demonstrate how he wants is to have an ownership stake.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Who wouldn’t want to start a league with Ricky Williams‘s old agent, right?
- The XFL was such a roaring success.
- Donald Trump once owned a franchise in the upstart USFL.
