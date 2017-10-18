Fasho Celebrity News
MASTER P: Hey Kaep, Let’s Start Our Own League!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
Master P has a solution for Colin Kaepernick‘s employment woes — he wants to start their own football league.

P — who’s already started the Global Mixed Gender Basketball League — tells TMZ, “I’ll help him start his own league. I think he should, I mean he’s a great football player. I think the NFL should have some competition.”

He figures Kaep’s best chance to be able to demonstrate how he wants is to have an ownership stake.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Who wouldn’t want to start a league with Ricky Williams‘s old agent, right?
  • The XFL was such a roaring success.
  • Donald Trump once owned a franchise in the upstart USFL.
Photos