Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation

Auburn, Washington police are still going forward with the case.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

Just when Nelly thought he was in the clear regarding the rape case and accusations around him, the rapper has been hit with an unexpected blow. It’s been reported that despite the victim deciding to drop the case, the local police are still moving forward.

The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014 - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty


The last few weeks have been more than a little controversial for rapper Nelly, as he was accused of raping a 21-year-old woman on his tour bus while in Auburn, Washington for a performance. Since then however, the young woman has decided that she wants the case dropped and that she refuses to testify in any court proceedings. Many thought this was the end of Nelly’s ordeal, but as The Grio reports, local Auburn, Washington police are keeping the rape case as an open investigation.

Via The Grio:

In an exclusive with TMZ, Nelly’s accuser said that she did not want to cooperate with moving the case forward because she could not take the pressure of battling a celebrity. What’s more, she said that she felt betrayed by the police.

However, while the case will certainly be more difficult to prosecute when the accuser is refusing to testify, Auburn police are still moving forward in order to collect evidence and present the case to the prosecutor’s office. They are expected to present the case within the next week, and it will ultimately be up to the prosecutors to decide if Nelly will face any charges.

Regarding the latest news involving his client’s rape case, Nelly’s attorney Scott Rosenblum stated to the press that he “expects the police to do their due diligence.” However, he firmly said that he is confident in his client’s innocence and that all charges will be dropped once all evidence is gathered.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Love Triangle Shenanigans: Peter Gunz Calls Tara Wallace On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

New Jersey Officer Suspended For Fighting Two Girls Outside Of A High School

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 7 hours ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 6 days ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 1 week ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 1 week ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 3 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 4 weeks ago
09.22.17
Photos