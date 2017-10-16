News
Celebs React To #MeToo Campaign Bringing Awareness To Sexual Abuse

A ton of people decide to speak up.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 hours ago
On Sunday, actress Alyssa Milano responded to the sexual harassment allegations against media executive Harvey Weinstein with two simple words — “Me too.”

She said the words as a way to show solidarity with folks who have experienced sexual assault or harassment.

Since her tweet, nearly 500,000 people have tweeted #MeToo to bring attention to their experience with sexual abuse. Even big time celebrities joined the campaign — everyone from Gabrielle Union, to Rosario Dawson, to True Blood‘s Anna Paquin. You can check out some of the tweets below.

