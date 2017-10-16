The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Man Breaks Into Target & Claims It Was Part Of His “Ninja Training” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
A Queens, New York, woman called up to try her hand at a game of “Who Done It,” which asks its contestants to guess the race of the perpetrator of a crime based off of the description of it. In this round, this contestant would have had it if not for the trick question of a man who blamed his “ninja training” as the reason he tried to break into a Target.

So who done it? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos