WTFasho COLLEGE OFFERING DEGREE IN “MEDICINAL PLANT CHEMISTRY”

Northern Michigan University is doing its part to prepare students for the growing – and increasingly legal – weed business by offering a degree called “Medicinal Plant Chemistry.”

While schools such as Harvard, University of Denver, Vanderbilt and Ohio State – among others – offer marijuana-business related courses, Northern Michigan is offering an honest-to-goodness, four-year degree.

You know … with a diploma and everything.

Students who graduate with this degree will know it all – chemistry, biology, botany, horticulture, marketing and finance.

And, they’ll be ready to jump right into the business to help with plant production, analysis and distribution. (Detroit Free Press)