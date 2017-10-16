Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Buys Out Multiple Screenings of Marshall

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

By now, Chance the Rapper is known as much for his community works in his beloved Chicago as he is his chart-topping music. On Friday morning, Lil Chano From 79th bought out a few theaters full of seats for the new movie Marshall.

He put up a note on social media saying, “I bought all the tickets all day to go see Marshall at the movie theatre on 87th and the one on Roosevelt. Go see Marshall today for free. Come to the one at 3. It’s lit. I don’t usually write my own press releases.”

Marshall tells the story of Thurgood Marshall, the country’s first African-American Supreme Court justice. The bio-pic focuses on one of his most renowned cases as a lawyer, when he represented a black man accused of raping a white woman.

Moviegoers at the 3 p.m. screenings got an extra surprise when Chano showed up for a surprise panel with the film’s cast, including Sterling K. Brown. (Twitter)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Back in February, Chance bought out an entire day’s worth of tickets to Get Out and allowed local residents to catch the flick for free.
  • Chance already does so much for his city and his fans at only 24 years old. Imagine what he’ll be doing 15-20 years from now.
  • Chance has the whole city on his back.
  • He deserves the key to the city and a day in his honor. (Fun fact: Chance received the key to Sacramento back in April.)
  • Instead of just tweeting to go see a movie that’s important to him, he’s actually helping to make sure people get to see it.
  • Have you ever heard of voting with your dollar? We’d say buying out multiple screenings of a film on opening weekend is a pretty good way to do that.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Victories

5 photos Launch gallery

Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Victories

Continue reading CHANCE THE RAPPER: Buys Out Multiple Screenings of Marshall

Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Victories

Chance The Rapper was the real MVP of the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He took home the awards for best new artist, rap album and rap performance. For an independent artist to be nominated for the first time, for eight total awards, to beat out artists like Drake and Kanye West, it’s a pretty big deal for the culture. Congrats to the Grammy Award-winning Chance The Rapper.

Buys , chance the rapper , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , marshall , Multiple , Of , Out , screenings

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 4 days ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 5 days ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 6 days ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 6 days ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 3 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 4 weeks ago
09.21.17
Photos