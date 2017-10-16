CHANCE THE RAPPER: Buys Out Multiple Screenings of Marshall

By now, Chance the Rapper is known as much for his community works in his beloved Chicago as he is his chart-topping music. On Friday morning, Lil Chano From 79th bought out a few theaters full of seats for the new movie Marshall.
He put up a note on social media saying, “I bought all the tickets all day to go see Marshall at the movie theatre on 87th and the one on Roosevelt. Go see Marshall today for free. Come to the one at 3. It’s lit. I don’t usually write my own press releases.”
Marshall tells the story of Thurgood Marshall, the country’s first African-American Supreme Court justice. The bio-pic focuses on one of his most renowned cases as a lawyer, when he represented a black man accused of raping a white woman.
Moviegoers at the 3 p.m. screenings got an extra surprise when Chano showed up for a surprise panel with the film’s cast, including Sterling K. Brown. (Twitter)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Back in February, Chance bought out an entire day’s worth of tickets to Get Out and allowed local residents to catch the flick for free.
- Chance already does so much for his city and his fans at only 24 years old. Imagine what he’ll be doing 15-20 years from now.
- Chance has the whole city on his back.
- He deserves the key to the city and a day in his honor. (Fun fact: Chance received the key to Sacramento back in April.)
- Instead of just tweeting to go see a movie that’s important to him, he’s actually helping to make sure people get to see it.
- Have you ever heard of voting with your dollar? We’d say buying out multiple screenings of a film on opening weekend is a pretty good way to do that.