CHANCE THE RAPPER: Buys Out Multiple Screenings of Marshall

By now, Chance the Rapper is known as much for his community works in his beloved Chicago as he is his chart-topping music. On Friday morning, Lil Chano From 79th bought out a few theaters full of seats for the new movie Marshall.

He put up a note on social media saying, “I bought all the tickets all day to go see Marshall at the movie theatre on 87th and the one on Roosevelt. Go see Marshall today for free. Come to the one at 3. It’s lit. I don’t usually write my own press releases.”

Marshall tells the story of Thurgood Marshall, the country’s first African-American Supreme Court justice. The bio-pic focuses on one of his most renowned cases as a lawyer, when he represented a black man accused of raping a white woman.

Moviegoers at the 3 p.m. screenings got an extra surprise when Chano showed up for a surprise panel with the film’s cast, including Sterling K. Brown. (Twitter)

