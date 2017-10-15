Wendy Williams Is Beyond Enraged

Looks like things haven’t been so on the up and up for the gossip queen and tv host Wendy Williams. Ever since plentiful stories have been revealed of how her husband has been having an affair for years, T.I. trolling her some, and the iconic trolling ways that 50 Cent has been on and continues to be (I’m sure he left a few petty comments as speak).

I’m sure all of this could feel like you’re carrying the weight of the world. And then you just blow up. I guess this was the icing on the cake.

via Mail Online:

“According to a well-placed source, Williams and Hunter, who is also her manager, were taken to lunch by executives from her production company Debmar-Mercury, who revealed they were partnering with Martinez on a new daytime show.

Williams immediately burst into tears and screamed at the two executives, while her husband kept yelling, ‘this is some bulls***!’

‘Apparently, it was a dramatic blow up in the back of the restaurant. Lots of screaming, yelling and swearing. No matter how the TV execs explained that it was not a conflict of interest, Wendy and Kevin just weren’t hearing it,’ the source revealed.

Williams kept saying to her team: ‘I can’t believe that b**** is getting a show with them. This is such a betrayal!’

Those close to Williams believe her over the top response to Martinez getting a talk show pilot was her releasing her frustration with everything else going on in her life.

‘No one is sure whether she already knew of Kevin’s affair or was shocked by the news. Whatever the case, she is more embarrassed the veil has been lifted off her life. The woman who gossips about everyone else’s life for a living is now making headlines of her own,’ the source explained. “

Yeah bitch, you fucking around in the wrong section. Every time you call me,I'm a show up. #50centralbet A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Oct 13, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Ballerific Comment Creepin 🌾👀🌾 #50cent #commentcreepin (see previous post for full story) A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Oct 14, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: