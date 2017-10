It’s been repeatedly said that Migos will be dropping a follow up to their proclaimed album, “Culture” . Which has made all types of history and crossed over to mainstream music and pop. There’s no doubt hip-hop hasn’t influenced the world, especially with ‘Bad and Boujee’. Quavo speaks on whats to come

Bout to Drop The Single Off

C U L T U R E 2 soon…. — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) October 15, 2017

Looks like we’ll be getting new music very soon. Can we get a song with Travis Scott maybe?

