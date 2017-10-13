HARVEY WEINSTEIN: Plans To Be At Next Board Meeting

The Weinstein Company will hold its Board of Directors meeting next week and it could get interesting because Harvey Weinstein intends to be there.
This week, the Board fired Harvey from the company he founded with his brother Bob Weinstein amid the sexual harassment allegations. Yet, Harvey is still one of the company’s largest shareholders.
Weinstein’s lawyer delivered a “strongly-worded letter” to the Board threatening consequences if Harvey is not allowed to participate. Apparently, his lawyers slipped a clause into his contract that prohibited Harvey from being fired – unless he’s “indicted or charged with a felony.” (The Blast)
Fasho THoughts:
- Bob Weinstein denied being the person leaking incriminating details about his brother’s sexual assault settlements – at least eight of them over the decades.
- The Weinstein Company may have to close shop soon. Very few in Hollywood are willing to work with a company that allowed Harvey’s deplorable behavior.
- Weinstein and Bill Cosby could become cellmates.
On-Stage Coachella 2017: Wiz Khalifa, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, & More!
17 photos Launch gallery
On-Stage Coachella 2017: Wiz Khalifa, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, & More!
1. On-Stage Coachella 20171 of 17
2. On-Stage Coachella 20172 of 17
3. On-Stage Coachella 20173 of 17
4. On-Stage Coachella 20174 of 17
5. On-Stage Coachella 20175 of 17
6. On-Stage Coachella 20176 of 17
7. On-Stage Coachella 20177 of 17
8. On-Stage Coachella 20178 of 17
9. On-Stage Coachella 20179 of 17
10. On-Stage Coachella 201710 of 17
11. On-Stage Coachella 201711 of 17
12. On-Stage Coachella 201712 of 17
13. On-Stage Coachella 201713 of 17
14. On-Stage Coachella 201714 of 17
15. On-Stage Coachella 201715 of 17
16. On-Stage Coachella 201716 of 17
17. On-Stage Coachella 201717 of 17
comments – Add Yours