HARVEY WEINSTEIN: Plans To Be At Next Board Meeting

The Weinstein Company will hold its Board of Directors meeting next week and it could get interesting because Harvey Weinstein intends to be there.

This week, the Board fired Harvey from the company he founded with his brother Bob Weinstein amid the sexual harassment allegations. Yet, Harvey is still one of the company’s largest shareholders.

Weinstein’s lawyer delivered a “strongly-worded letter” to the Board threatening consequences if Harvey is not allowed to participate. Apparently, his lawyers slipped a clause into his contract that prohibited Harvey from being fired – unless he’s “indicted or charged with a felony.” (The Blast)

