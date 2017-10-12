Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Daniel Caesar Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Work: ‘Real Sh*t’

The singer is having an epic year.

Written By: Team CASSIUS

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment


Earlier this year, Daniel Caesar dropped Freudian, which peaked at number 25 on the Billboard album chart. As Cory Townes from CASSIUS said on the red carpet at last night’s Blitz 2017, the ten-track project is “one of the best albums of 2017.” Even Pitchfork raved, “There’s much here that blends well into this 1990s-obsessed era, but Caesar’s gospel background is his not-so-secret weapon.”

When asked what inspired him to make the record, Daniel says, “Life man, going through some stuff and you just sit down and write it out. It’s like [an] eight months process but just, like, relationship stuff.” The singer continued, “You know? It was real, it was real sh*t.” Real is what Daniel is all about,  which is why he killed the stage at Blitz. Check out a photo below:

To watch our full interview with Daniel Caesar, watch the video above.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 15 hours ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 16 hours ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 17 hours ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 1 day ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 3 days ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 3 days ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 1 week ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 1 week ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 2 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 2 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 weeks ago
09.21.17
Photos