Get Ready To ‘Meet The Flockas’

Ready for a new reality show?

Posted 22 mins ago
Tammy Rivera Celebrity Birthday Celebration

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

I can’t lie, I am a little curious to know what actually goes down in the Flocka home. More importantly I love Tammy, and would love to follow her from her day to day adventures. Well it looks like Ms. Mona Scott is up to something again!

“And it ain’t scripted either,” Waka insists. “It’s not a scripted show. This isn’t something from the network. We control all this. It’s about time that the people see some real reality s**t. Thank God for Mona Scott Young. She definitely deserves some credit. Even to get the opportunity to get on the platform. But it’s up to you how to you to be represented to the world.” – Love B Scott

Does this mean we won’t see them on ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ anymore?

SO will you be watching?

