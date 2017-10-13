Joe Budden Shares Insight On Mental Health

It’s no secret Joe Budden has struggled in the past with mental health concerns. He shared with the world how he over came suicidal thoughts, and the best way to over come something is to first acknowledge the issue.

“For me, there have been less than five times where I’ve actually attempted suicide,” Budden explained. “That wasn’t in ’03, ’04, ‘Pump it Up’ was out then. But that didn’t mean that the days weren’t dark. That didn’t mean that the suicidal thoughts weren’t there […] when I say ’04, that’s when I didn’t really have those thoughts anymore.” This revelation, even considering Budden’s openness with the public and in interviews before, is startling. A man who was once toured as a rapper who could churn out multiple party hits that would dominate mainstream radio, his answer is further proof that fame and fortune, no matter how long-lasting, doesn’t remedy any overarching effects that stem from something like depression…” – HNHH

This is Mental Health Awareness week. Sometimes all a person needs is a listening ear. Be that for someone because you never know what they are going through.

