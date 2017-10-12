Wow: Atlanta Just Decriminalized Marijuana Possession

Atlanta is decriminalizing jail penalties for less than an ounce of marijuana.
#Atlanta’s Mayor #KasimReed has officially signed legislation to decriminalize #marijuana! 🙌💯 @KasimReed #WSHH that part !!! Y'all on the way soon there will be legal dispensaries popping up !!! Think about it. So you can have less than a ounce off marijuana on you. But. How will you get that less than a oz of marijuana 🤔 in your possession to even get a 75 dollar fine. ???? Soon they will realize there is too much money there city can make of taxes. Specially now they decriminalized the average pot consumer…. get ready !!
Mayor Kasim Reed explained the legislation in a video: “If you have less than an ounce of marijuana, the most that can happen to you is that you will receive a $75 fine.”
In 2016, over 600,000 Americans were arrested on weed charges.