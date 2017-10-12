News
Wow: Atlanta Just Decriminalized Marijuana Possession

No jail for less than an ounce, only a fine.

Metropolitan Police and Federal Partners Seize $7.1 Million in Drugs Operation.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Atlanta is decriminalizing jail penalties for less than an ounce of marijuana.

Mayor Kasim Reed explained the legislation in a video: “If you have less than an ounce of marijuana, the most that can happen to you is that you will receive a $75 fine.”

In 2016, over 600,000 Americans were arrested on weed charges.

 

 

