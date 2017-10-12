Donjuanfasho Movies Opening This Week!!!

THE FOREIGNER (Action)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A humble businessman with a buried past seeks justice when his daughter is killed in an act of terrorism.

WHO’S IN IT? Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan

TRIVIA:

This is the first feature film directed by Martin Campbell since 2011’s Green Lantern .

since 2011’s . The movie is based on the book The Chinaman by Stephen Leather .

by . Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan have both starred in different adaptations of Around the World in 80 Days. Jackie was in the 2004 theatrical film, while Pierce starred in the 1989 TV mini-series.

THE FOREIGNER: Quan (Jackie Chan) asks Hennessy (Pierce Brosnan) to tell him who killed his daughter in a terrorist attack. OC: …change your mind. :25

HAPPY DEATH DAY (Horror)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A college student relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity.

WHO’S IN IT? Jessica Rothe, Ruby Modine, Israel Broussard

TRIVIA:

The budget was $5 million.

Originally titled Half to Death .

. Directed by Christopher Landon, the son of Little House on the Prairie star Michael Landon.

HAPPY DEATH DAY: Carter (Israel Broussard) tells Tree (Jessica Rothe) she should try to solve her own murder OC: …a better idea? :25

PROFESSOR MARSTON & THE WONDER WOMEN (Bio-Pic)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? The story of psychologist William Moulton Marston, the polyamorous relationship between his wife and his mistress, the creation of his beloved comic book character Wonder Woman, and the controversy the comic generated.

WHO’S IN IT? Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Bella Heathcote, Connie Britton

TRIVIA:

William Moulton Marston created the lie detector.

He used the pen name Charles Moulton for the Wonder Woman comic book.

PROFESSOR MARSTON & THE WONDER WOMEN: Elizabeth Marston (Rebecca Hall) tells her husband, Professor Marston (Luke Evans), nobody will ever publish his Wonder Woman comic. OC: …yes. :37

MARSHALL (Bio-Pic)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? The story of a young Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, as he battles through one of his career-defining cases.

WHO’S IN IT? Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, James Cromwell

TRIVIA:

This is the fourth real-life person that Chadwick Boseman has played, following James Brown , Jackie Robinson and Floyd Little .

, and . Josh Gad and Dan Stevens also starred in Beauty and the Beast.