Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

TK Kravitz Shows Some Love To Radio One At Blitz 2017

The rapper is having an epic year.

Written By: Team CASSIUS

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment


TK Kravitz is only on his third single, but he is making big waves in the music industry. Much of this love is due to the support he has gotten from various radio stations across the country, which is why had to make his presence known at Blitz 2017.

The singer and rapper, who was formerly as TK N Cash, explained to Rae Holiday why he came out to the music showcase event, “I wanted to thank all the stations, Radio One, just for supporting me. I got my first top ten record, which is surreal to even say. I’m just happy, I’m excited.”

TK also revealed he has fresh material on the way, “I’m working on my new project 2.0, it should be out by the end of the year. Sonically, it sounds amazing. I’m hoping to get more singles and take it to the top.” TK is known for his futuristic, edgy sounds, especially in the track “Space,” which peaked at number 16 on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart.

Check out the full interview with TK Kravitz in the video, above.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 2 days ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 2 days ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 7 days ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 1 week ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 2 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 2 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Photos