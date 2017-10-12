Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Waka Flocka Keeps It 100 At Blitz 2017: ‘No Matter How Street I Try To Act, I’m An Internet Rapper’

How he connected to the streets: "I did four open mics every week until my record popped."

Written By: Global Grind Staff

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment


Waka Flocka  is one of many famous faces to make his way to Blitz 2017 in New York City. His first stop after he walked through the doors was to chat with BlogXilla about his new Queens-to-Atlanta come-up and his one critique of the 2Pac biopic All Eyez On Me.

As for his own new music, Waka has already dropped  “Trap My Ass Off” and “Circles,” and more is on the way. But what about Flockavelli 2? “Flockavelli is who I started in the rap game as. I ain’t give a f*ck. And through the career I became Waka Flocka Flame  just a party nigga,” he says. “Because that actually took me out of what I came in the game doing, just making ignorant music. That’s what the mainstream America call ignorant music, but to me,  I call that Hip Hop.”

As for criticism from some fans that he is no longer, indeed, making Hip Hop, he says, “Because that ain’t what people are listening to today.” He continues, “I was like one of the first of the young guns. I’m a Internet rapper, my n*gga. No matter how street I try to act, I’m an Internet rapper. So I was like one of the first Internet rappers.”

Of course, given the Blitz’s focus on rising stars in the rap game, we had to ask Flock about his early days before his come up: “My first radio showcase, I was in Atlanta. I was doing open mics. I did four open mics every week until my record popped,” he says. “For like a year-and-a-half, a year. Literally, I went to every open mic in Georgia. I ain’t care where it was. I was in Queens, I’m going to Staten Island for open mic. That’s how I was.”

Even we have to admit Flocka got very deep for a red carpet interview. Check out everything he had to say by watching the video above.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 17 hours ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 2 days ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 2 days ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 7 days ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 1 week ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 2 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 2 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 weeks ago
09.20.17
Photos