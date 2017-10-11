Young Thug Needs Your Help!!

Young Thug Needs Your Help!!

Looks like rapper Young Thug found himself on the other side of a love song after his Ex-Fiance’ Jerrika Karlae blasted him out on social media, for doing her wrong. Allegedly Thug left one of his cell phones behind and when Karlae took a look, she found explicit text and photos that she was not to fond of. These texts and photos weren’t from just any random women, but Karlae’s very own friend. It gets messier! In an attempt to get Karlae back, Thug takes his feelings to Instagram where he pleaded for the public’s help in getting Karlae to take him back.

Dressed in purple glasses, a yellow graphic T-shirt and all of his chains, his plea started off pretty well. He asked for her forgiveness, gave the famous “I promise I’ll never do it again”, line and he ended the video with “It wasn’t my phone”, and attempted to put the heat on his homie instead, who would gladly accept the blame. With this apology, Jerrika Karlae had to forgive him right? Since Thug’s apology, Karlae has not posted anything to social media and had turned off her comments, so that no one can post any plea’s of Thug’s return to her on her page.

Stay Up-To-Date on this story and more only at hothiphopdetroit.com

Video Link: (repost from his IG or on Bossip.com) Source:

Posted by @djbj3525

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.


https://bossip.com/1590954/pitiful-thugger-girl-young-thirsty-thug-threatens-his-ex-jerrika-karlae-after-she-ignores-apology/

 

Posted by @djbj3525

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.


Photos