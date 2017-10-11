The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Listen To Eminem’s Explosive Anti-Trump BET Hip-Hop Awards Freestyle [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 9 hours ago
The BET Hip-Hop Awards set the whole internet ablaze when they aired their traditional BET cyphers. This year, Eminem showed up with fighting words, eviscerating Donald Trump in his cypher freestyle.

The powerful 3-minute rap didn’t even have music behind it, and it sent rappers and other notable  figures to their Twitter accounts to show their praise. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

