Listen To Eminem’s Explosive Anti-Trump BET Hip-Hop Awards Freestyle [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The BET Hip-Hop Awards set the whole internet ablaze when they aired their traditional BET cyphers. This year, Eminem showed up with fighting words, eviscerating Donald Trump in his cypher freestyle.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The powerful 3-minute rap didn’t even have music behind it, and it sent rappers and other notable figures to their Twitter accounts to show their praise. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: The Reason Eminem Hated On Kanye West & Lil’ Wayne [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Did Drake & Eminem Fake Their Fans Out? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Drake Brings Eminem Out During Detroit Show, Makes For One Legendary Hip-Hop Moment [VIDEO]