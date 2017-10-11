Listen To Eminem’s Explosive Anti-Trump BET Hip-Hop Awards Freestyle [EXCLUSIVE]

The BET Hip-Hop Awards set the whole internet ablaze when they aired their traditional BET cyphers. This year, Eminem showed up with fighting words, eviscerating Donald Trump in his cypher freestyle.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The powerful 3-minute rap didn’t even have music behind it, and it sent rappers and other notable figures to their Twitter accounts to show their praise. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: The Reason Eminem Hated On Kanye West & Lil’ Wayne [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Did Drake & Eminem Fake Their Fans Out? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Drake Brings Eminem Out During Detroit Show, Makes For One Legendary Hip-Hop Moment [VIDEO]
15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS)
15 photos Launch gallery
1. Eminem with the flaps rolled up.
Source:Getty
1 of 15
2. Eminem repping his D12 crew. Orange durag on deck.
Source:Getty
2 of 15
3. You know Em was rocking his durag while at the BET Awards in 2006.
Source:Getty
3 of 15
4. Eminem – fitted hat = Eminem with just a durag.
Source:Getty
4 of 15
5. Eminem in the “Sing For the Moment” video.
Source:YouTube
5 of 15
6. Eminem when he was packing the pounds.
Source:Getty
6 of 15
7. The durag + sleeveless white tee was never a good look, B.
Source:Getty
7 of 15
8. Eminem thinks hard and long in his durag.
Source:Getty
8 of 15
9. Leather vests were also never a good look.
Source:Getty
9 of 15
10. Em with the classic all-black durag.
Source:Getty
10 of 15
11. Look how cool he looks.
Source:Getty
11 of 15
12. Eminem wore a durag. To the Grammys.
Source:Getty
12 of 15
13. Nowadays, Em doesn’t rock the durag like he used to.
Source:Getty
13 of 15
14. Eminem’s durags come in various color.
Source:Getty
14 of 15
15. Let us never forget the durag-wearing Eminem.
Source:Getty
15 of 15