How 2 Live Crew’s Uncle Luke Fought For Hip-Hop & The Culture [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
Last night, at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, a lot of great things went down. But most notably, Uncle Luke of 2 Live Crew was given a Lifetime Achievement Award, and he was able to tell his story. He revealed that his courage to fight for hip-hop before Southern rap was fully established and respect, has long been overlooked.

As Headkrack recaps the incredible moment when this happened, he and Rickey have a discussion about the importance of cherishing hip-hop’s veterans, because it’s not just about who’s charting and who’s not. People like Uncle Luke sacrificed so much so that the doors could be opened for hip-hop to become the worldwide movement that is today. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

