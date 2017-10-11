How 2 Live Crew’s Uncle Luke Fought For Hip-Hop & The Culture [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Last night, at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, a lot of great things went down. But most notably, Uncle Luke of 2 Live Crew was given a Lifetime Achievement Award, and he was able to tell his story. He revealed that his courage to fight for hip-hop before Southern rap was fully established and respect, has long been overlooked.

As Headkrack recaps the incredible moment when this happened, he and Rickey have a discussion about the importance of cherishing hip-hop’s veterans, because it’s not just about who’s charting and who’s not. People like Uncle Luke sacrificed so much so that the doors could be opened for hip-hop to become the worldwide movement that is today. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

