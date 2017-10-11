The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Is There A Double Standard In Punishment For Harvey Weinstein Vs. Bill Cosby? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment


Allegations of sexual assault and rape by top-dog film producer and executive Harvey Weinstein have begun to surface. Spanning the past 30 years, women have spoken up about some of the sexual advances and other inappropriate and abusive sexual conduct Weinstein has engaged in over the years, often to young actresses and interns just trying to make it in the business.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Weinstein has allegedly been “fired” by his company, but now he’s headed to Europe to a rehab facility for sexual addiction, which sounds swankier than the court rooms that Bill Cosby had to go to. Is there a comparison? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: How Terry Crews Showed Solidarity With Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Victims [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Keshia Knight-Pulliam Can Love Bill Cosby & Still Be Against Sexual Assault [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Special K’s Update On The Bill Cosby Case [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

FIYAH! Celebs Sizzle On The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

11 photos Launch gallery

FIYAH! Celebs Sizzle On The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

Continue reading Is There A Double Standard In Punishment For Harvey Weinstein Vs. Bill Cosby? [EXCLUSIVE]

FIYAH! Celebs Sizzle On The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

[caption id="attachment_2961987" align="alignleft" width="791"] Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty[/caption] Friday night’s 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards was LIT—so was their red carpet! Take a look at which stars were shining bright in Miami.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 1 day ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 2 days ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 7 days ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 1 week ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 2 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 2 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Photos