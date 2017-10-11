Is There A Double Standard In Punishment For Harvey Weinstein Vs. Bill Cosby? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Allegations of sexual assault and rape by top-dog film producer and executive Harvey Weinstein have begun to surface. Spanning the past 30 years, women have spoken up about some of the sexual advances and other inappropriate and abusive sexual conduct Weinstein has engaged in over the years, often to young actresses and interns just trying to make it in the business.

Weinstein has allegedly been “fired” by his company, but now he’s headed to Europe to a rehab facility for sexual addiction, which sounds swankier than the court rooms that Bill Cosby had to go to. Is there a comparison? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

