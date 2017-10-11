News
Home > News

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein: ‘He’s Never Harmed Me’

"He's never done anything wrong to me, so I think everyone needs to stop," she said.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

'Scary Movie V' Premiere Presented By Dimension Films In Partnership With Lexus And Chambord - Red Carpet

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty


Somebody needs to check on Lindsay Lohan.

She just posted and deleted a video on her Snapchat defending Harvey Weinstein from the explosive allegations of sexual assault that came out this week.

“He’s never harmed me or done anything wrong to me,” Lohan said, sounding dazed and confused.

She was recording from her home in Dubai, where she said she thinks “it’s very wrong,” that Weinstein is being dragged in the media. She added: “I think everyone needs to stop,” and “I feel very bad for him.”

Lohan also posted an angel emoji next to Harvey’s and said his wife Georgina should be supporting him right now.

Lohan recently starred in the films Bobby and Scary Movie, which were produced by Weinstein’s film company.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 24 hours ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 6 days ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 7 days ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 2 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 2 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Photos