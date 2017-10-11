LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING: Hotel Management Questions Timeline

Execs at the Madalay Bay casino in Las Vegas say the official timeline of the mass shooting doesn’t add up.

MGM Resorts International, which owns the Mandalay Bay, doubts that six minutes elapsed between the shooting of a security guard and the start of the massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Company spokeswoman Debra DeShong says, “We cannot be certain about the most recent timeline. We believe what is currently being expressed may not be accurate.”

Guard Jesus Campos was shot in the leg in the hallway outside Stephen Paddock‘s 32nd-story room, and an building engineer radioed to call police right away. Initially authorities said that happened after the initial barrage had started, but now they contend it occurred six minutes beforehand. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

The barrage lasted 11 minutes. They had a call for help — including what floor to go to — six minutes before that. So 17 minutes passed before cops got to Paddock’s room?

A lot of people have been questioning the official story on this shooting. This is not going to help matters.

This is getting fishier and fishier every day.