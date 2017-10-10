Watch Future & Son Have Fun At Disneyland [Video]

Future couldn’t hide it behind a mask if he wanted to — he was in full daddy mode with his kids at Disneyland.
Papa Bear took several of his kids, including Baby Future and daughter London, to the Happiest Place on Earth. Friends, like Jus Bleezy, and other family members tagged along for the weekend adventure.
More pics future with his kids:
How Future Changed The World In 2015
7 photos Launch gallery
How Future Changed The World In 2015
1. From the memes to the tributes, fans can’t praise Future Hendrix enough.Source:Instagram 1 of 7
2. He dropped his “Dirty Sprite 2” album, giving fans only a week’s notice.2 of 7
3. LeBron James knows what’s up.Source:Instagram 3 of 7
4. Blac Chyna found herself a new man, even if he wasn’t claiming her publicly.Source:Screenshot 4 of 7
5. #WATTBA. Future and Drizzy took over the world with their collaboration.Source:Splash 5 of 7
6. The world still may have yet to realize this.Source:Instagram 6 of 7
7. He’s even got us on lock for 2016 as far as his “Monster 2” tape.Source:Instagram 7 of 7
