BET HIP-HOP AWARDS: Preview Of Tonight’s Show

Tonight (Tuesday) is the night — the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards are airing on BET. The evening’s ceremony will be hosted by DJ Khaled who is up for nine different awards — tied with Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar.

Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper, Drake, Rihanna, Future, French Montana, Migos, Metro Boomin‘ and ASAP Rocky are some of the other big nominees.

Performers include Cardi B, Gucci Mane and DJ Khaled. There will also be performances from Florida talents Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, T-Pain, Plies and Flo Rida. Former 2 Live Crew member Uncle Luke will receive the prestigious I Am Hip-Hop Icon Award and will give a special performance as well.

The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards go down at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

Fasho Thoughts:

This year’s BET Cyphers feature Leikeli47 , Kash Doll , Fat Joe , CyHi The Prynce , 6LACK , Tee Grizzley and more.

, , , , , and more. What’s your favorite part of watching award shows? The performances, the fashions, the speeches, or the celebrity sideyes and jokes on social media?

The show was taped in advance, which means it won’t be running over.