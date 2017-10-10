Fasho Celebrity News
BET HIP-HOP AWARDS: Preview Of Tonight’s Show

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Tonight (Tuesday) is the night — the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards are airing on BET. The evening’s ceremony will be hosted by DJ Khaled who is up for nine different awards — tied with Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar.

Jay-ZChance the Rapper, DrakeRihannaFuture, French MontanaMigosMetro Boomin‘ and ASAP Rocky are some of the other big nominees.

Performers include Cardi B, Gucci Mane and DJ Khaled. There will also be performances from Florida talents Rick RossTrick DaddyT-PainPlies and Flo Rida. Former 2 Live Crew member Uncle Luke will receive the prestigious I Am Hip-Hop Icon Award and will give a special performance as well.

The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards go down at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This year’s BET Cyphers feature Leikeli47Kash DollFat JoeCyHi The Prynce6LACKTee Grizzley and more.
  • What’s your favorite part of watching award shows? The performances, the fashions, the speeches, or the celebrity sideyes and jokes on social media?
  • The show was taped in advance, which means it won’t be running over.
