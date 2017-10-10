KHALID: European Tour Dates Released!

Khalid has confirmed details of a European tour.

The R&B singer, who released his debut album American Teen in March, will play shows throughout February including three U.K. shows in London, Manchester and Glasgow. Other cities on the international itinerary include Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen, Berlin, Amsterdam, Munich, Brussels, Paris and more. Khalid recently toured Europe supporting Lorde on her Melodrama tour. The new dates, however, represent the 19-year-old singer/songwriter’s first headlining tour outside of America.

Tickets go on sale October 13 at 10 am U.K. time. (Instagram)

Fasho Thoughts:

Previously, he headlined the North American leg of the American Teen Tour over the summer.

over the summer. Earlier this year, he won the title of Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards, and currently boasts two nominations for the forthcoming MTV Europe Music Awards that include nods in the categories for Best New Artist and Best Push Artist .

at the and currently boasts two nominations for the forthcoming that include nods in the categories for and . Meanwhile, Khalid is already thinking about new music having recently shared a “rough draft” of new track “Perfect.”

He’s not just an American Teen — he’s international!

