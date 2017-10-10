Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

KHALID: European Tour Dates Released!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Khalid has confirmed details of a European tour.

The R&B singer, who released his debut album American Teen in March, will play shows throughout February including three U.K. shows in London, Manchester and Glasgow. Other cities on the international itinerary include Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen, Berlin, Amsterdam, Munich, Brussels, Paris and more. Khalid recently toured Europe supporting Lorde on her Melodrama tour. The new dates, however, represent the 19-year-old singer/songwriter’s first headlining tour outside of America.

Tickets go on sale October 13 at 10 am U.K. time. (Instagram)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Previously, he headlined the North American leg of the American Teen Tour over the summer.
  • Earlier this year, he won the title of Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards,and currently boasts two nominations for the forthcoming MTV Europe Music Awards that include nods in the categories for Best New Artist and Best Push Artist.
  • Meanwhile, Khalid is already thinking about new music having recently shared a “rough draft” of new track “Perfect.”
  • He’s not just an American Teen — he’s international!
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

 

 

 

donjuanfasho , European , Fasho Celebrity News , Khalid , TOUR

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 5 days ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 6 days ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 1 week ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 2 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 2 weeks ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 3 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 3 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 3 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Photos