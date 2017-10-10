Fasho Celebrity News
SZA: Popping Up In New York City

Good news for SZA fans in New York — the TDE singer-songwriter will pop up in the Big Apple for a free show ahead of her December CTRL tour stop.

SZA announced on social media, “New York I’m comin’ early…free and secret.” Late on Monday night, she revealed the details, telling fans to show up at The Box at 189 Chrystie Street at 6 p.m. tonight (Tuesday). But get there early because space is limited and it’s first come, first served.

And if you can’t make it, don’t worry — she’ll be back in the city on December 11th at Irving Plaza.

  • The show tonight is 18-plus.
  • SZA launched her CTRL tour back in August is halfway done.
  • Starting on October 17th, SZA will join Bryson Tiller for the second phase of his Set It Off tour in Europe. She’ll resume her CTRL tour on December 8th in Norfolk, Virginia and conclude on December 17th in St. Louis.
