#WTFasho O.J. SIMPSON: Requests Nicole Brown Look-A-Like Hookers

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
O.J. Simpson is out of prison and looking for companionship. Apparently, he’s reached out to The Bunny Ranch in Nevada and asked for a prostitute that looks like Nicole Brown.

According to Bunny Ranch owner, Dennis Hof, one of O.J.’s buddies will visit the legal brothel to hand-pick the women likely to meet The Juice’s criteria. Namely, tall, blonde and Caucasian.

Hof added, “Then we’re all going to get together and hangout and party a little bit and have some fun with some gorgeous company. The Bunny Ranch and the Bunny Ranch girls are anxious for O.J.’s visit.” (Radar Online)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • His parole officers might frown upon this behavior.
  • His oldest daughter is helping him resettle outside of prison. Surely she doesn’t approve of dad visiting a whore house.
  • The man is 70 years old. The Bunny Ranch has Viagra, right?
  • What type of woman would risk their life being alone with O.J.?
  • Saturday Night Live spoofed O.J.’s first blind date after nine years behind bars. The plastic steak knife got the biggest laugh.
