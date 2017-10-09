WTFasho O.J. SIMPSON: Requests Nicole Brown Look-A-Like Hookers

O.J. Simpson is out of prison and looking for companionship. Apparently, he’s reached out to The Bunny Ranch in Nevada and asked for a prostitute that looks like Nicole Brown.

According to Bunny Ranch owner, Dennis Hof, one of O.J.’s buddies will visit the legal brothel to hand-pick the women likely to meet The Juice’s criteria. Namely, tall, blonde and Caucasian.

Hof added, “Then we’re all going to get together and hangout and party a little bit and have some fun with some gorgeous company. The Bunny Ranch and the Bunny Ranch girls are anxious for O.J.’s visit.” (Radar Online)

