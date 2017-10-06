News
Stop Everything: McDonald’s Goes Meatless With The McVegan Burger

It was a matter of time.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Source: KAREN BLEIER / Getty


For those vegans out there who love McDonald’s but get tired of ordering just fries, you might be in luck.

The McVegan is here!

Or at least, it’s soon arriving. According to Food and Wine, a select location in Tampere, Finland is testing the McVegan. It’s available for a limited time from October 4 to November 21. If all goes well, these non-meat burgers could hit restaurants worldwide. That not all.

This burger, made with a soy patty, can be ordered with vegan fries, according to McDonald’s Finland Marketing Director Christoffer Rönnblad. Twitter is already chiming in.

Will you be ordering the McVegan? Let us know.

