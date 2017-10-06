Stop Everything: McDonald’s Goes Meatless With The McVegan Burger

For those vegans out there who love McDonald’s but get tired of ordering just fries, you might be in luck.

The McVegan is here!

Or at least, it’s soon arriving. According to Food and Wine, a select location in Tampere, Finland is testing the McVegan. It’s available for a limited time from October 4 to November 21. If all goes well, these non-meat burgers could hit restaurants worldwide. That not all.

This burger, made with a soy patty, can be ordered with vegan fries, according to McDonald’s Finland Marketing Director Christoffer Rönnblad. Twitter is already chiming in.

McVegan 😭😭😭😭 McDonald’s just tryna find a way to kill everybody huh?! Like oh we lost vegans ?! McBET — OklahomaTittyThunder (@caramelapplchey) October 6, 2017

McDonald's is coming out with a McVegan burger… not like their burgers and nuggets Were made from real meat anyways — SoHo Eothawne (@BrodieXPG13) October 6, 2017

World – I've never seen a fat vegan.

McDonalds – Challenge accepted.#McVegan — Jason Williams (@jaswilliams81) October 6, 2017

LMAO THE MCVEGAN MY NIGGA ?! — Jord-E . (@kvshniggy) October 6, 2017

Okay but let's not call it a McVegan 💀 I don't wanna order and have everybody behind me talking shit like I won't pop off in Mickey D's — Cassius (@cruelcassius) October 6, 2017

