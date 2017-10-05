Tina Campbell Explains Why She Voted for Donald Trump [VIDEO]

Mary Mary’s Tina Campbell attempted to clarify the reason she voted for Donald Trump during a visit to ‘The Real.’
Last week, Tina said she voted for Donald because his values aligned with her ‘Christian faith’ — and she’s sticking to it.
Speaking to the REAL ladies, she defended her right to vote for whoever she chooses and said that while she voted for Donald, she doesn’t agree with anything he’s been doing to our country.
Watch below.
