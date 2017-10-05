Uncategorized
Tina Campbell Explains Why She Voted for Donald Trump [VIDEO]

Posted 22 hours ago
Mary Mary’s Tina Campbell attempted to clarify the reason she voted for Donald Trump during a visit to ‘The Real.’ 

 

Last week, Tina said she voted for Donald because his values aligned with her ‘Christian faith’ — and she’s sticking to it.

Speaking to the REAL ladies, she defended her right to vote for whoever she chooses and said that while she voted for Donald, she doesn’t agree with anything he’s been doing to our country.

Watch below.

In 2000, a fashionable and relatable Gospel duo called Mary Mary hit the music scene like a breath of fresh air. With hits like “Shackles” and “God In Me” it was easy for the contemporary R&B and hip-hop crowd to groove to their jams. And as the duo released more album, they forced Christian music to grow with them, dragging some critics unwillingly into the future of faith-based art.  Let’s take a look back at Mary Mary through the years.  

Photos