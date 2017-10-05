Tina Campbell Explains Why She Voted for Donald Trump [VIDEO]

#TinaCampbell speaks on why she voted for #DonaldTrump. What are your thoughts on her decision and her response to criticism. Details at praisecleveland.com Via: @therealdaytime A post shared by Praise Cleveland 94.5 FM (@praisecleveland) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

Mary Mary’s Tina Campbell attempted to clarify the reason she voted for Donald Trump during a visit to ‘The Real.’

Last week, Tina said she voted for Donald because his values aligned with her ‘Christian faith’ — and she’s sticking to it.

Speaking to the REAL ladies, she defended her right to vote for whoever she chooses and said that while she voted for Donald, she doesn’t agree with anything he’s been doing to our country.

Today on #TheRealS4, Tina Campbell from Mary Mary sets the record straight on why she voted for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/8tmxyQNosl — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) October 5, 2017