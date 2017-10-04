The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Bernice Jenkins Tells Woman Her Dog Has Been Neutered By Accident [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
In this Prank Call, Rickey Smiley puts on Bernice Jenkins to call a woman whose dog has been at the animal hospital. She tells the lady that it’s time to pick up the dog, because it has been neutered. But the woman never signed up to neuter her dog. What ensues is nothing short of hilarity and chaos. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos